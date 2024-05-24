Old records broken at athletics carnival: The week at Oberon's schools

St Joseph's students joined with 2.3 million others from across the nation for National Simultaneous Storytime. This year's book was "Bowerbird Blues". Galloping Gumnuts was presented with the book and Arrina Yee was a lucky winner of the book as well. To add to the excitement of the event the students have been asked to enter their own bowerbird artwork which will be judged and displayed at school. These can be done in any medium and need to be at school by next Wednesday, May 30. This is optional.