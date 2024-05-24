Old records broken at athletics carnival: The week at Oberon's schools

Kyle and Shannon from Creative Community Concepts kindly came to Oberon High School on Monday, May 13 to train a handful of Oberon High School eager students in how to referee NRL games. The students had a morning theory lesson, followed by a practical session in the middle of the day. By all accounts, they enjoyed their day and are now ready to potentially help referee some junior Oberon Tigers games.
St Joseph's students joined with 2.3 million others from across the nation for National Simultaneous Storytime. This year's book was "Bowerbird Blues". Galloping Gumnuts was presented with the book and Arrina Yee was a lucky winner of the book as well. To add to the excitement of the event the students have been asked to enter their own bowerbird artwork which will be judged and displayed at school. These can be done in any medium and need to be at school by next Wednesday, May 30. This is optional.
Oberon Public School held its annual School Athletics carnival on Thursday, May 16 at the Oberon Recreation Ground. On a beautiful sunny day, all students in Kinder to year six spent the day participating in track and field events with K-2 children taking time out to enjoy the organised novelty events.
Congratulations to Lexi Booth who broke the Junior Girls High Jump record with a height of 1.15m, this record was so old it didn't have a date. Congratulations to Darcy Armstrong who broke the junior boys shot put record with a throw of 8.04m. This record was previously held by Lexi and Brax Booth dad - Nathan with a throw of 7.42m in 1998.
A big thank you to Mr Andrew Sellers who goes above and beyond every year in helping to organise the equipment, set up the venue and ensure the day runs smoothly. Thank you also to all the parents, grandparents and carers who came along as spectators and helpers, your support and assistance is greatly appreciated. Congratulations to Vulcan who was the winning house. All students displayed excellent sportsmanship, house spirit and school spirit, and can be very proud of their efforts and achievements.
Senior Girls Champion: Amelia Mills, Runner up: Patience Kerr. 11 Yr Girl Champion: Maisy Christie-Johnston, Runner up: Tahlita Francis. Junior Girl: Champion: Lexi Booth, Equal Runner up: Ella Costa. Senior Boys Champion: Marshall Taylor, Equal Runner up: Jai Hay, Mason Christie-Johnston, Oliver May. 11 Yr Boy Champion: Sam Shaw. Runner up: Tye Newstead. Junior Boy Champion: Brayden Hinchcliffe, Equal Runner up: Aiden Odobasic.
