Oberon Hospital Auxiliary celebrates its 80th anniversary

The Oberon community were dressed to impress on May 18, to celebrate Oberon Hospital's Auxiliary's 80th at the RSL Club.
The dress code was a perfect fit for the occasion with everyone required to wear an item from Oberon RSL's Op Shop.
Over the past eight decades, the Auxiliary have raised money through raffles, balls and cake stands to ensure the local patients get the best care.
The group has donated vital equipment including a bladder scanner, an accurate vein finder, shower chairs and more.
Calare MP Andrew Gee attended the celebration and presented the Auxiliary with an 80th anniversary certificate.
Mr Gee commented on the hard work and support the Auxiliary has provided to the hospital and comfort of its patients in a Facebook post.
"The Oberon Hospital Auxiliary has made an enormous contribution to the Oberon region," he said.
"From making pyjamas for patients who didn't have any, to providing the hospital with lifesaving equipment and much-needed furnishings."
"It says so much about the caring and close knit nature of the Oberon community that in the depths of WW2 the community came together to form the auxiliary which is still going strong today."
