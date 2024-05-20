Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Oberon Hospital Auxiliary celebrates its 80th anniversary

Abi Kirkland
By Abi Kirkland
May 20 2024 - 6:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community gathering together to celebrate Oberon Hospital Auxiliary's 80th birthday. Picture supplied from Calare MP Andrew Gee's Facebook page.
Community gathering together to celebrate Oberon Hospital Auxiliary's 80th birthday. Picture supplied from Calare MP Andrew Gee's Facebook page.

The Oberon community were dressed to impress on May 18, to celebrate Oberon Hospital's Auxiliary's 80th at the RSL Club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abi Kirkland

Abi Kirkland

Journalist

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.