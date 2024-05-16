Mother's Day and new threads, the week that was at St Joeys

Your weekly wrap up of news from St Joseph's Catholic School in Oberon.
Firstly this week, the Year 6 jumpers arrived early this term. Don't they look amazing? Dive into the photo gallery below to take a look.
It sure was a fantastic day as we celebrated Mothers' Day as a school family. It was terrific to see so many present for the mass and then at school to be spoiled by the children. Thank you so much for joining in the spirit of the day. We hope you had fun.
