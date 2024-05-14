Oberon volleyballers on their way to Sydney to compete against the best

Oberon's volleyballers have a lot to celebrate right now.
On Friday May 10 the open boys and girls Volleyball team travelled to Bathurst to compete in the Western top-eight Knockout.
The boys played well but their opposition was too strong on the day. The girls played exceptionally well defeating Orange High School, Dunedoo High School as well as Canobolas High to make it to the grand final against Blayney High School.
The girls were unsuccessful, finishing second in the competition.
PE Teacher at Oberon High School, Ebony Fenton said the students have impressed everyone, even themselves.
"We've managed to get into the top eight a few times over the last couple of years. We've got quite a strong volleyball culture at our school at the moment," Ms Fenton said.
"They [girls] were really positive going into the final because they know that Blaney is such a great volleyball setup. But so they were just happy to be in the grand final.
"Once the game was over, the Blaney coach who actually runs the Western Volleyball competition, she came over and said, 'well, one and two go to state so we'll see you there.'"
Oberon High School girls will compete at the state championships in Sydney.
"It's been quite surreal," Ms Fenton said.
"The school's really got behind them."
