Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Oberon volleyballers on their way to Sydney to compete against the best

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 15 2024 - 12:27pm, first published May 14 2024 - 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back row: Lahvera Lefaoseu, Nanise Raikivi, Emma Randle and Ebony Howard. Front row: Makayla Taggart, Maegan Weatherstone, Sala Rounds and Serenity Saville. Photo: Supplied
Back row: Lahvera Lefaoseu, Nanise Raikivi, Emma Randle and Ebony Howard. Front row: Makayla Taggart, Maegan Weatherstone, Sala Rounds and Serenity Saville. Photo: Supplied

Oberon's volleyballers have a lot to celebrate right now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.