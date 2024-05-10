Residents concerned over 'death trap' roads to Tarana

Residents in Tarana have expressed their concerns that the state of roads leading to their village will potentially lead to injuries or a fatality.
According to Resident Graham Fletcher, eastern access roads to Tarana, particularly via Lake Lyell and Sodwalls have become increasingly dangerous due to ongoing damage.
"It's at the point where... is it going to take a fatality for something to happen, that's the question I have to ask," Mr Fletcher said.
Mr Fletcher said the roads are a "Death trap" to both locals and travellers who are unaware of the adverse conditions.
"There's only a matter of time before something happens. There's already been crashes," Mr Fletcher said.
Resident Kerwin Perry said the likelihood of the person involved in such an accident being known to the village residents is high.
"If there is an accident there, it's going to be quite likely a local person and the people who are going to be responding to the accident are local people," Mr Perry said.
"The last thing you ever want to do is go down and find a good friend dead," Mr Fletcher said.
Resident, Scott Austin said Lithgow City Council's financial status has factored in to the lack of road quality.
"They've been pinching pennies and getting as much done to show they are trying to do something and ballsing it up," Mr Austin said.
"They graded and sealed the whole section of the Lithgow side. You get onto the other side of the river where it's been done in stages and built to a quality rather than a price and the road is a thousand times better."
Resident, Mariella Gussoni said the community feels forgotten.
"One of the issues with Councils is as soon as they've gotten small communities on the edge of the LGA, they seem to be forgotten continuously.
"It's the Council's failure for not addressing the grants when the grants are available. It isn't only rates that are bringing in the dollars for road maintenance. It's up to Council to get those federal and state grants that are on offer."
According to the residents they have contacted Lithgow City Council with their concerns surrounding the roads but have received no response.
"Everyone's contacted Lithgow Council and haven't had a reply, We also contacted Paul Toole," Mr Francis said.
"He at least replied."
In the response, Mr Toole advised Mr Fletcher that local roads are a council matter and for him to contact the Mayor and Councillors directly.
Mr Toole also advised Mr Fletcher that he would write to the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads seeking assistance for roadworks to occur.
Lithgow City Council recieved an extra $2 million in funding to repair local roads Under the NSW Regional Emergency road repair fund, which will be a multi-year project.
According to a Council spokesperson, the funding will assist local government to repair roads through to the 2026/27 financial year.
"Council has prepared a four-year program for this funding which has recently been approved by TfNSW," the spokesperson said.
"This includes the works that have already been completed over the previous 12 months."
The spokesperson said the Council assesses the safety of all council roads with repairs being made by and prioritising available resources and funding.
According to the spokesperson, the Council is in the process of repairing and patching the road access to Tarana.
"The works are scheduled for completion of this week pending weather," the spokesperson said.
"Repair patching is also expected to commence on Diamond Swamp Road in the coming weeks (weather permitting)."
The spokesperson said the Council is reviewing the emails received by the residents.
"Council endeavours to respond to all emails from residents," The spokesperson said.
"Outstanding email responses are currently being addressed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.