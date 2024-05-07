Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Toole: Meet your local firies at special open days

By Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole
May 7 2024 - 10:41am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole encourages locals to visit open fire stations this weekend.
Fire Rescue NSW Open Day

Meet your local firefighters, see their specialised equipment and fire trucks this weekend with the annual Fire Rescue NSW Open Day on Saturday 11 May.

