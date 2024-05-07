Toole: Meet your local firies at special open days

Meet your local firefighters, see their specialised equipment and fire trucks this weekend with the annual Fire Rescue NSW Open Day on Saturday 11 May.
The day is all about learning fire safety especially how a working smoke alarm can help save lives this winter.
Many fire stations across NSW will be open from 10.00am to 2.00pm with a range of free activities including firefighting demonstrations, station tours and safety presentations.
Families can also see the fire trucks and firefighting and rescue equipment up close and chatto local firefighters about the simple steps they can take to 'be fire safe'.
Local fire stations that will be open include Lithgow West, Wallerawang, Oberon, Kelso and Kandos Fire Stations.
For more information and to check open times head to fire.nsw.gov.au/page.php?id=619
Finishing your apprenticeship training can be tough when you've experienced hardship.
Scholarships are now available to assist apprentices in NSW who have demonstrated hardship in their personal circumstances but also a positive attitude and application in workplace and formal training.
Scholarships are open to NSW registered apprentices in both metropolitan and country areas, including school-based apprentices. The Scholarships are worth $5,000 each year for up to three years. Applicants must be active in an approved apprenticeship at the time of being awarded the Scholarship.
For more information and how to apply visit their website.
