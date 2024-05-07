The new faces behind Oberon's Kleen as a Whistle laundromat

Kleen As A Whistle Laundry is one of Oberon's newest businesses, a rebrand of the former Laundry Pad under new ownership.
Formerly owned by Vicki Walsh, the business at 93 Oberon Street was sold to its new owners including Sharon Whittaker who owns Pick of the Bunch along with her son Adam and his partner Samantha Robins who runs the business day-to-day. Adam is another familiar local face from his work at Barkers Butchery.
Speaking with the Oberon Review, Samantha Robins said the response from the community has been positive.
"Everyone was like 'fantastic', especially because a lot of people know us. But it was great that local people were sticking by us," Samantha said.
The new owners have given the old premises a spruce up, with a new lick of paint. "It's a totally different shop when you walk in now," Samantha said.
"They [customers] love it, they love the changes and they're happy that we're opened and taken over. Because everyone just really needs a laundromat."
They took over the business on May 1. "I will miss all the friendly faces dropping in," said a post on the Facebook page for the Laundry Pad by previous owner Vicki Walsh.
"First and foremost I can not thank the community enough for your ongoing support over the past six years. What a roller coaster ride it has been.
"My staff (too many to name) you are all amazing and stood by my side for the many ups and downs. For me now the laundry door closes and my caravan door opens to work my way around Australia."
