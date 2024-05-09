Central hidden gem

Western Advocate's Feature Property, Friday May 10: 5/3 Prince Edward Street, Bathurst:
Whether you are an investor, owner occupier, first home buyer, or someone looking to downsize, this fantastic unit offers so much potential and is an opportunity not to be missed.
Nestled away in the quiet and private cul-de-sac of Prince Edward Street, this spacious unit has all your needs covered.
Situated off William Street, just two blocks from Bathurst's thriving CBD, the location couldn't be any better. Shopping centres, primary and secondary schools, medical facilities, entertainment venues, cafes and more are all at your fingertips.
3/5 Prince Edward Street provides two well-proportioned bedrooms with garden views, and also offers an open plan living, kitchen, and dining area with split-system air conditioning to keep you comfortable all year round.
The unit boasts a gorgeous, updated kitchen equipped with gas cooking and plenty of storage, while the bathroom has also been updated and is a great size, featuring a shower and separate bath, just perfect for relaxing in.
Lush front and rear gardens create leafy outlooks from every window, while also providing some privacy. They also give you the opportunity to satisfy your green thumb hobbies, while the hard work like lawn mowing and hedge trimming is done for you.
The unit also boasts a brand new, open carport space, meaning safe, undercover parking is always available.
At a great price and in such a central location, 5/3 Prince Edward Street is an opportunity that won't be around for long.
