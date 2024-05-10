Kindness, cross country and the environment: The week in Oberon schools

Every week, Oberon's schools share what their students have been up to. Whether that's learning, sporting, excursions or learning-based activities - here's what Oberon's youngest and brightest were up to at school this week.
A positive role model
Oberon High School held an assembly to celebrate the achievements of our students. Prizes were presented to students who entered our Positive Behaviour for Learning draw.
Olivia Martin received the Kind Citizen award. This award is earned by being a kind and helpful member of the school community and a positive peer mentor and role model.
Diocesan Cross Country at Coolah
Congratulations to our team of 14 students who travelled to Coolah to participate in the Diocesan Cross Country event on Tuesday. It is a tough course and a long drive but all students put in a solid performance they should be proud of. Many thanks to the parents for providing transport, support and encouragement for all of our students. It was a great day.
Whalebone
Many thanks to Lucy from the Malachi Gilmore Hall who invited our students to a wonderful show today that posed the question..what would happen to our stories if Artificial Intelligence entered our lives more and more?
Oberon Public School have had the opportunity to welcome back the team from Longneck Lagoon Environmental Centre. They provided challenging and thought provoking science inquiries for all students K-6. Students explored concepts of the living world and environmental adaptations.
