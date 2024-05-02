Oberon Review
St Joseph's ring in their second term with some new faces

By Staff Reporters
May 2 2024 - 2:21pm
Term two has begun and we've already packed as much as we can into our days. We welcomed four new students to our Joeys family. We played with our new footy post. We enjoyed being reunited with our friends and teachers. We shared tales of our holiday adventures. There is fresh paint around the school. Our school grounds look amazing. What a wonderful first day back.

