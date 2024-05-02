St Joseph's ring in their second term with some new faces

Term two has begun and we've already packed as much as we can into our days. We welcomed four new students to our Joeys family. We played with our new footy post. We enjoyed being reunited with our friends and teachers. We shared tales of our holiday adventures. There is fresh paint around the school. Our school grounds look amazing. What a wonderful first day back.
Congratulations to all students in stage two and stage three who participated in our St Joseph's school spelling bee competition.
All students participated with great courage, pride and resilience. It certainly was a nail biting competition.
The Diocesan Spelling Bee will be held in Wellington on Thursday, May 30. We wish Katelyn, Marceline, Chloe and Inyaki well as they represent our school at this event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.