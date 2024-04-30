Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/Comment
Column

Stopping gender-based violence

By Independent Mp, Andrew Gee
April 30 2024 - 10:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On the weekend, I attended the 'No More' rally in Orange. Hundreds of residents came together to say 'enough is enough' in response to the devastating rates and impacts of gender-based violence in Australia. Similar rallies were held around the nation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.