Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'They flat out refused': Gee takes aim at NAB as two branches close doors in this region

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
April 29 2024 - 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ANOTHER sorry chapter in a shameful story.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.