'Entrenched, chronic' drug problem to blame for man's driving charges

A MAN with an "entrenched" drug problem has been slapped with a fine after he got behind the wheel three times after using drugs.
Charles Kevin Higgins, 25, of Pilarcik Road, Oberon was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on February 28, 2024 of three counts of driving with drugs in his blood.
Court documents state Higgins was behind the wheel of a white Ford Ranger ute heading along Scotia Avenue in Oberon about 11.30am on June 28, 2023 when he was stopped for testing.
Police said they recognised Higgins as soon as he got out of his car.
Higgins was subject to a roadside oral drug fluid test, which came back for positive.
He was then taken to Oberon Police Station, where he gave a second positive drug test for methamphetamine and cannabis.
Both drugs were confirmed by forensic analysis.
While in police custody, Higgins said he only used the drugs the weekend beforehand and doesn't do them often.
On a separate occasion, Higgins was driving a green Mitsubishi Triton dual cab ute along North Street in Oberon about 3.25pm on August 8 when he was stopped by police.
Higgins was asked to do a drug test before he gave a positive reading for both methamphetamine and cannabis.
He was taken to Oberon Police Station where he gave a second positive test for both drugs, which was later confirmed by forensics.
Higgins told police that he smoked cannabis a couple of days beforehand and uses the drug often.
Then, on October 28, Higgins was pulled over on North Street in Oberon for another drug test.
He gave a positive reading for methamphetamine before he was taken to Oberon Police Station.
There, he tested positive for meth as well as cannabis, which was confirmed by forensics.
Higgins' "entrenched chronic drug problem" was highlighted by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, who dealt with the matter in his absence.
Higgins was fined $3000 and banned from driving for 10 months.
