Teen netballers fight on: The week around Oberon schools

Every week, Oberon's schools share what their students have been up to. Whether that's learning, sporting, excursions or learning-based activities - here's what Oberon's youngest and brightest were up to at school this week.
Our Year 5/6 Students had a fantastic time in Sydney on Monday and Tuesday. They certainly soaked up the sights and are to be commended for their exemplary behaviour. They were a delight to take away.
We are certainly looking forward to our Charity Fete on Sunday 17th March. All money raised on the day is distributed to various charity organisations throughout the year. Our special day will commence with a School/Parish Mass at 8am on the Sunday. There will be over 20 stalls present with something for everyone. Hope to see you there. More details can be found in our Oberon What's On Guide at our website.
Oberon Public School students in 2/5W have the pleasure of visiting Pets as Therapy every fortnight. During this time the students interact with therapy animals. This brings joy and calmness to their class. They even get to take home some vegetables from their garden.
On Tuesday 5th March, Oberon High School netball team attended the Open Girls Western Netball in Orange. This was the first time the team played together and they managed to win three out of eight games. The girls came up against several teams made up of rep and WRAS players but still had skilful moments and managed to score some points against these tough teams.
Despite the games being challenging, the girls maintained a positive attitude throughout the day and showed excellent sportsmanship. We were also very excited to show off our brand new netball dresses which were a stand out and received many compliments (even from our rural cup rivals Canowindra).
