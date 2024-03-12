Are you ready for faster 4G? Billions spent to speed up our internet

Improved 4G mobile coverage is coming to the region on the back of a billion-dollar roll-out of faster internet in the Central West.
Telstra has confirmed the completed expansion of its 4G mobile coverage across the Orange, Weddin, Cowra, Blayney and Oberon local government areas.
Telstra regional general manager Chris Taylor said residents will now be able to enjoy the benefits of 4G, including extra speed and capacity, over similar areas the current 3G coverage looks after.
Telstra previously announced the closure of its 3G network in 2019. When doing so, the telecommunications giant committed to providing equivalent 4G connectivity before the plug is pulled on the old 3G services, which is expected on June 30, 2024.
Recent site upgrades across the Blayney and Orange areas are part of that commitment, Mr Taylor said.
Telstra has nearly 40 mobile sites providing coverage across Blayney, Oberon, Cowra, Weddin and Orange LGAs.
Mr Taylor said to make the most of 4G's increased speed, customers with 3G-only devices will need to upgrade their device before June 30 deadline to remain connected, including retaining the ability to make emergency calls to Triple-0.
"Not all devices are created equal, and mobile coverage can be impacted by a variety of factors including the sensitivity of your mobile device. Blue tick devices have been thoroughly tested to ensure they're highly sensitive and able to maximise coverage reach," Mr Taylor said.
"For customers who have been using 3G blue tick devices they'll want to upgrade to a 4G blue tick device to ensure they receive equivalent post closure.
"If people are wanting to find out if their devices are 4G capable and suitable for usage after the shutdown or simply learn more about the 3G shutdown we encourage them to visit our website or contect their nearest Telstra store at Bathurst, Orange, Young or Parkes."
Telstra continues to heavily invest in improving regional connectivity. Over the seven years to the end of June 2023, nationally Telstra has invested $11 billion in the mobile network, with $4 billion of this invested in regional mobile network
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.