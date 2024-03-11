Delays expected near Hampton as works begin on Jenolan Caves Road

Drivers are advised to allow more travel time this week with major rehabilitation work to start on Jenolan Caves Road.
The road will be closed at Hampton between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road from Thursday, March 14, to Tuesday, March 19 during 7am and 5pm.
A detour has been setup via Oberon, Bathurst and Lithgow using Duckmaloi Road, O'Connell Road and the Great Western Highway in both directions. Transports for NSW advises this will add approximately one hour and 40 minutes additional travel time.
Traffic control and reduced speed limits will also be in place after work hours and may affect travel times. Lead contractor McIlwain will complete the work.
All road users are advised to follow the directions of signs and traffic control and slow down on approach.
Repair works are expected to begin on the notorious Five Mile section of the road in mid-2024, which has been closed following major slope damage in 2021.
Sydney company Bouygues Construction Australia were awarded the project contract in September 2023.
"It is not often we see such a significant slip which affects a key route and the surrounding slopes," Transport for NSW Regional West director Alistair Lunn said.
"The main slope failure occurred in March 2021 and was exacerbated further during a series of rain events throughout 2022, in particular two further landslips in July and October.
Those slips caused significantly more damage to Jenolan Caves Road along both Two Mile and Five Mile hillsides, and restricted access to the main slope failure."
