What's on around the Oberon region

Oberon Permaculture at the Pub: [Royal Hotel Oberon, Monthly on the first Sunday from 5pm] Permaculture at the Pub is a casual social event for everyone. Held once a month in local pubs, it is a get together for anyone wanting to talk about gardening, sustainability, self-sufficiency, the environment, compost, local events, the community, and more. There is no agenda, no tickets, no bookings - you drop in and stay for as long or as little as you like.