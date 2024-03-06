What's on around the Oberon region

March 9
Oberon Tiger's past and present reunion: [Oberon Leagues Club, 2pm] Oberon Leagues Club is holding a past and present football reunion. Our aim is to get everyone back together one last time at "The Cow Paddock". Everyone is welcome, from our Old Tiges to our new players for 2024, seniors, juniors and league tag. We have come so far and would love to share our experiences with you all. More information to come.
March 8 and 9
Memories of the Mediterranean [Tourist Hotel Oberon from 5pm] Enjoy an evening of affordable mediterranean food. Options include skewers, Bruschetta and lamb shoulder ragout. Phone: 0432 883 150
March 10
Oberon Swap Meet [Oberon Showground] Camping is available. Saturday night is free, all other nights are $20. Book online at bit.ly/swapmeet-camping. Barbeque dinner available Saturday night. Canteen will run all day Sunday.
Oberon Permaculture at the Pub: [Royal Hotel Oberon, Monthly on the first Sunday from 5pm] Permaculture at the Pub is a casual social event for everyone. Held once a month in local pubs, it is a get together for anyone wanting to talk about gardening, sustainability, self-sufficiency, the environment, compost, local events, the community, and more. There is no agenda, no tickets, no bookings - you drop in and stay for as long or as little as you like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.