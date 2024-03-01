A 'healthy crowd' enjoyed a day at the 50th Oberon rodeo

Crowds gathered from near and far to watch competitors hold on to their horses and bulls at the milestone 50th Oberon Rodeo.
The event took place at the showground on Saturday, February 24 and was a great day with plenty of competitors according to Oberon Rodeo Association Inc. (OBA) President Jack Rowlandson.
"It was unreal. We had a bit over 400 competitors and over 4000 entries on the gate so couldn't have asked much better," Rowlandson said.
"The massive crowd was definitely a highlight from a committee perspective and then the matchup was a success."
According to Rowlandson, local competitors enjoyed a day of achievements.
"Charlie, who is a local fellow got fifth place," Rowlandson said.
"Mac and Beau, and Max Meridus. Just all the local fellows getting their stock rode."
Rowlandson said the event was well attended with the crowd number estimated between 40 and 100 people.
"Going off how much we made on the day, it'll be about that. And then we let all the families not in the competitors in so we don't know how many of them there actually were," Rowlandson said.
"It was a healthy healthy crowd."
The 50th anniversary of the Rodeo is a special moment for the Oberon community and the OBA, and there are no signs of it stopping.
"It [the 2024 rodeo] was the best one we've had by far, and hopefully we can keep building on it," Rowlandson said.
"It's amazing that it can keep going that long. Everyone works really hard, puts in a lot of time to keep it running."
"Hopefully, we've got another 50 years left in us"
Rowlandson said preparations for the October Bull Futurity will commence in the next month, with the committee then moving on to preparing the 2025 rodeo later in the year.
"I'd just like to thank the community for supporting us," Rowlandson said.
"I'd also like to thank everyone on the committee, all of our sponsors and Agile Arbour Tree Services."
