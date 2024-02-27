Oberon bull rider Charlie Bailey takes out the Nowra Rodeo Association crown

The first ever Shoalhaven open Bull Rider Competition was won by a 22-year-old from Oberon, who's only two years into his riding career.
Charlie Bailey said not much compares to when he's riding a bull, and the anticipation waiting for the gates to open and the bull to burst out.
"Theres no better feeling in the world, or at least I don't reckon anyone," Mr Bailey said.
He said he'd fallen off three bulls this year and took to the sport quite quickly, after he was injured in football a few year ago and needed to find an alternative sport.
While he's waiting for the gate to open, there's only one thing running through his mind.
"Squeeze your arse and get up onto your knees on that bull," he said.
"You've just got to stay up there and not fall off."
The Shoalhaven Open Bull Rider Championship is an event run by the Nowra Rodeo Association which ran across the Berry, Nowra and Kangaroo Valley Shows in 2024, with contestants competing across all three shows and the final win at Kangaroo Valley.
Nowra Rodeo Association vice president Glen Tyson said it was the first time to Shoalhaven stint was run, and it was a great way to invigorate bull riding in not only the Shoalhaven, but the South Coast.
"Charlie was the stand out rider across the three shows, he got third in Berry, won Nowra and could've won Kangaroo Valley," Mr Tyson said.
"It seems like he's a special rider of the likes you don't see much of anymore."
In 2025 the association planned to include the Milton Show in the open bull rider Championship, with four co
"Then it will be a real honest Shoalhaven event," Mr Tyson said.
"The feedback we've gotten, not just from riders and contractors, but from the audience too is that we're onto something here.
"And the numbers were terrific, the quality, the quantity, everything, and it takes a lot to create the perfect bull ride, obviously you need a terrific rider, but it takes a lot to make the perfect bull as well."
Major sponsor the the event and supplied the winning buckle was Dust N Ranch Outfitters, which Mr Taylor said\
