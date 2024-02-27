Oberon students make a splash at swimming carnivals

It was smiles and sunshine for Central West schools at this year's swimming carnivals, as students from Oberon dived in to support their teams and show their speed in the water.
The Bathurst District Swimming Carnival, held on February 20 at Manning Aquatic Centre, is an annual chance for students to dress up in team colours and either get active or cheer on their classmates from the sidelines.
Oberon Public School sent a team of 15 students to the carnival. All the students had a wonderful day with many swimming personal best times, and the school said they are very proud of their superb swimmers.
Congratulations to their Junior Girl Relay team Lexi Booth, Marley McDermott, Torah Gumley and Grace McDermott - who will now go on to represent Bathurst District at the Western Region Carnival in Dubbo.
At their swimming carnival, St Joseph's Catholic School said the school was very proud of the students for their willingness to compete in all events.
Their determination was exceptional with many students even surprising themselves. Congratulations to Gracie Lewis who broke the 11 Yrs Girls 100m record, which had been previously held by her aunty.
The school extended thanks to Mrs Beale for her work behind the scenes, Mrs Lau for coordinating theday, Sharon and Dave from the pool for their expertise, and to all parents who were there to support and cheer on the students.
Cheering and team spirit also hit an all-time high in the race between House Captains Harry and Max, and then in the final relays of the day.
