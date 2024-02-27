Marlene Dietrich cabaret comes to Oberon

Acclaimed character comedienne Jude Bowler brings her enticing and touchingly twisted droll homage to Marlene Dietrich to Lithgow's Union Theatre and Oberon's Malachi Gilmore Hall in March.
Following her unforgettable performance as Barb in "Fast Cars" at BMEC, Jude Bowler returns with her popular solo cabaret show, "Stage Fright ein Kabarett." Written and performed by Bowler herself, this production introduces us to a modern-day Dietrich - bored, mad, and utterly captivating.
This cheeky production promises an evening of laughter, intrigue and unforgettable moments in song. Featuring the accompanying talents of Frankie Bouchier, "Stage Fright ein Kabarett" offers audiences an introduction into the world of cabaret, with special guest performers at each venue.
Jude Bowler boasts a rich performance history spanning over 25 years. From her incisive character-comedy to her work with underground comedy collective SIX QUICK CHICKS, Bowler's talent knows no bounds.
Based in the NSW Central West, she has delighted audiences around the world with her unique blend of wit and charm.
Audiences have said of the show "brilliant; funny, talented, enigmatic and sexy as hell," "... channels Dietrich with impeccable disdain", and "like being transported to another time".
The show will be playing at Lithgow on Saturday, March 16, from 7.30pm, at The Union Theatre, and at Oberon on Saturday, March 23, from 7.30pm at The Malachi Gilmore Hall. The Oberon performance features a complimentary dessert bar at interval.
Additional venues including Hill End and Broken Hill will be announced for May. Please note that this is a 16+ event. Tickets $45, plus booking fee, via https://artsoutwest.org.au/tickets-on-sale-stage-fright-ein-kabarett/ or visit Humantix.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.