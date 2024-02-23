Street turns into a mini mosh pit as Wiggles take centre stage

KINGS Parade in Bathurst turned into a mini mosh pit on Thursday evening as thousands of Wiggles fans turned out for a free concert held as part of SuperFest.
In a match-up like no other, members of the global children's music sensation took to the stage in Bathurst's CBD to perform some of their biggest hits, including Rock-A-Bye Your Bear, which brought the already animated crowd to their feet to do all the actions.
Eager for the best seats in the house, fans and their parents got in early, arriving at the park well before the concert kicked off at 5pm and taking time to sit back in the shade of Kings Parade and wait for the world-famous performers to hit the stage.
Judging by the thousands there, the concert was a high point of SuperFest's off-track activities, which included a Track to Town event and a late afternoon transporter parade.
One of the parents at the concert, Suehelen McGuire, who took her kids Adalyn and Lachlan, said it was a great afternoon of family fun.
"It was really good. They were very entertaining," she said.
"The kids loved it and were dancing away. The kids also loved seeing the actual race cars after as well.
"Free concerts are always amazing for families to enjoy. It was a nice family day out."
Following the concert, fans enjoyed a free autograph session featuring the entire 2024 Repco Supercars Championship grid.
To conclude the evening and the four nights of entertainment at the SuperFest live site, Will Ferrell's classic comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby featured on-screen at the outdoor cinema.
Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings said SuperFest so far had brought a spectacular line-up of activities, including live concerts, captivating shows and more.
The Wiggles concert followed a week of entertainment in Bathurst including the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour Track to Town festivities where motorsport legends such as Valentino Rossi, Paul Tracy, Craig Lowndes and the entire 12 Hour field of drivers met fans on Thursday, February 15.
