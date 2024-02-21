Late night weekend dining is the thing Oberon is missing, according to an online survey.
With the Royal Hotel closing at 8.30pm on Friday and Saturday and the RSL Club dining area open until just 9pm, the options are limited, particularly for hungry late arrivals to town.
The survey, conducted through the Oberon Community Noticeboard Facebook page and which attracted more than 300 votes within the first day, revealed that 24 per cent of people would like weekend food options that are open until midnight.
Twenty per cent wished for takeaway open until at least 10pm and 11 per cent wanted a fish and chip/hamburger shop open until midnight.
Others wanted licensed dining from Thursday to Sunday until midnight.
The survey also revealed Oberon residents are seeking more variety, with the wish list including Italian, Indian, Mexican, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean BBQ and Thai.
Even the caffeine lovers weighed in, with six per cent of people seeking "nice coffee after 7pm".
