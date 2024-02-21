Oberon club hosting golf day for cancer cause

Oberon Golf Club is hosting a charity day on Sunday, April 28, with proceeds going to Can Assist, the cancer assistance network which helps people in rural and regional areas going through cancer.
It will be a four-ball ambrose, which caters for players of all standards. The four team members all tee off and, after deciding who has landed in the best position, the other three players then carry their balls to that spot and play their next shot from that spot.
Even near-beginners will feel like champions as they march up the middle of the fairway.
The $55 entry fee includes a sausage sanger and a can of drink and there will be prizes to be won.
Limited places available so get in early. Call the club on 6336 0262 or email oberongolf@gmail.com.
Oberon golf course is on Ross Street beside beside Lake Oberon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.