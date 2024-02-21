Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Oberon club hosting golf day for cancer cause

February 21 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oberon club hosting golf day for cancer cause
Oberon club hosting golf day for cancer cause

Oberon Golf Club is hosting a charity day on Sunday, April 28, with proceeds going to Can Assist, the cancer assistance network which helps people in rural and regional areas going through cancer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.