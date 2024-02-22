Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Barker's Butchery owner recognised as Citizen of the Year for Oberon

TW
By Tom Walker
February 22 2024 - 8:58pm
Local butcher Wayne Barker has been announced as Oberon's 2024 Citizen of the Year, recognising his decades of work and support within the community.

