Barker's Butchery owner recognised as Citizen of the Year for Oberon

Local butcher Wayne Barker has been announced as Oberon's 2024 Citizen of the Year, recognising his decades of work and support within the community.
Co-owner of Barker's Butchery with his wife Jenny, Mr Barker has been serving Oberon tasty ingredients and recipes for more than 40 years.
His long-running presence was then honoured at this year's Australia Day Awards, run by Oberon Council, with Mr Barker taking home the top award of Citizen of the Year.
He was acknowledged "for his long-term support to local charities, sporting groups, local schools and local businesses".
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said Mr Barker has previously provided locals with raffles, sponsorships and more.
"During this time, he has employed many local men and women in his business, trained numerous apprentices and been a huge supporter of Oberon local businesses," Mr Toole posted on Facebook.
Other award winners announced on the day include:
For more details about each award winner listed above, and to see aditional photos from the ceremony, visit the council's website at https://www.oberon.nsw.gov.au/Latest-News/2024-Australia-Day-Award-Winners.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.