Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Aiming high and making friends in Oberon's new school year

TW
By Tom Walker
February 19 2024 - 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Oberon Public School

Oberon Public School held its annual swimming carnival on Friday, February 9 at the Oberon Pool Complex. Students from Years 3 to 6 attended the carnival to participate in competitive events. Student participation was high and it was great to see students entering themselves in new races. The level of sportsmanship and house spirit was excellent and gave the carnival a great feel. A big thank you to all the parents that volunteered and assisted on the day, your support is greatly appreciated.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.