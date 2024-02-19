Aiming high and making friends in Oberon's new school year

Oberon Public School held its annual swimming carnival on Friday, February 9 at the Oberon Pool Complex. Students from Years 3 to 6 attended the carnival to participate in competitive events. Student participation was high and it was great to see students entering themselves in new races. The level of sportsmanship and house spirit was excellent and gave the carnival a great feel. A big thank you to all the parents that volunteered and assisted on the day, your support is greatly appreciated.