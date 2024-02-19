Aiming high and making friends in Oberon's new school year

Oberon Public School held its annual swimming carnival on Friday, February 9 at the Oberon Pool Complex. Students from Years 3 to 6 attended the carnival to participate in competitive events. Student participation was high and it was great to see students entering themselves in new races. The level of sportsmanship and house spirit was excellent and gave the carnival a great feel. A big thank you to all the parents that volunteered and assisted on the day, your support is greatly appreciated.
Congratulations to Hampton who were the winning house. While no records were broken many students swam personal best times. Congratulations to all students on a fantastic carnival.
Junior Girls: Marley McDermott, Runner Up: Lexi Booth. Junior Boys: Brax Booth, Runner Up: James McMahon. 11 Years Girls: Clare McMahon, Runner Up: Maisy Christie-Johnston. 11 Years Boys: John Elmir, Runner Up: Tye Newstead. Senior Girls: Tess Campbell, Runner Up: Sophie Stapleton. Senior Boys: Marshall Taylor, Runner Up: Mason Christie-Johnston.
Kindergarten have settled quickly into the school and have had a busy few weeks learning how to represent numbers up to 10, as well as counting up to and backwards from 10. Kindergarten students have enjoyed exploring the school, and making friends with other students in their class as well as the older students on the playground.
Students have engaged with reading 'Starting School' by Jane Goodwin and 'Dear Zoo' by Rod Campbell and exploring some of their favourite things to do at school and learning how to draw and label their favourite animals, and move their bodies through Move to Learn and Physical Education lessons as a part of the Best Start, 6-week program to ease students into the school.
This week students enjoyed doing Valentines Day art, sharing what they love about their class and making a small gift to show their love for their families.
The school also welcomed in the New Year with their Opening School Mass, where school leaders and SRC were inducted. They also welcomed Father Diep to the St Joseph's School Community with a special gift.
Oberon High School welcomed Year 7 students who started their secondary education Students are eager to learn, become part of our school community and happy to experience new adventures. (Photo attached) Kim Long Yee, Callan Wootten and Marko Slavicek.
