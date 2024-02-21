Action packed day set to entertain crowd Advertising Feature

Eight seconds can seem a long time when you're trying to hang on. File Picture

The 2024 Oberon Rodeo is just around the corner and the excitement is already starting to build. Ticket sales are looking strong and this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever.



With a great number of entries rolling in and the committee getting the last jobs finished before the weekend, Oberon Rodeo Association Secretary Bree Rowlandson said everyone is looking forward to the Rodeo. "I think it has grown so much as it caters to everybody.



"The addition of the live music has been great too because outdoor music is not something that is offered up a lot in town," she said. "Being so close to Sydney and other major centres is a benefit too as it is not far for people to travel to get the country experience a rodeo has on offer."

The stock promises to be mean and keen with rodeo stalwart Rick Wilson providing the horses while the bulls will be supplied by L&M Rodeo Co. Bree said the Rod Brien Memorial Bull Ride promises to be a highlight with this year marking 30 years since Rod's passing. "The event is always a favourite as it gives family, friends and locals that knew Rod the opportunity to reminisce about the fond memories they shared.



Team Roping and the Rope & Tie takes skill, speed, accuracy, and plenty of practice. File Picture

"Anyone that didn't know Rod and would like some background could watch the documentary he was a part of called 'Rough Riders'," she said. "We have a buckle for the event winner that marks the 30 years and has a value of $1500, which we hope will help to draw a competitive field of riders."

2024 is also the 50th Anniversary of the Oberon Rodeo Association and Bree said there will be some special moments to help celebrate the occasion. "This year we will be awarding some of our current and past committee members with life memberships to recognise their contribution to the rodeo over the years," she said. "We have also added a trophy buckle to each event this year to mark the 50th year of the association."

Support for the Rodeo continues to be strong with a fantastic committee and an amazing list of sponsors showing their community spirit.

The Oberon Rodeo will be held on Saturday, February 24 and has 20 events planned throughout the day with action kicking off at 8am. Tickets are available through www.123tix.com.au or at the gate. People are encouraged to prebuy their tickets online as there can be quite a line up at the gate come show time. Prices are Adults (18 and over) $35, Concession (18 and over) $30, Children (5 to 17) $15, or a Family Pass (2 adults and 2 children) $80.

