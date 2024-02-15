Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Oberon Sports Complex born of bushfire grants

February 15 2024 - 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The future for footy, netball and hockey in Oberon is bright, with work well underway on Oberon's Multi-Purpose Sports and Community Complex.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.