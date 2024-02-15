Oberon Sports Complex born of bushfire grants

The future for footy, netball and hockey in Oberon is bright, with work well underway on Oberon's Multi-Purpose Sports and Community Complex.
The local community gathered to celebrate the turning of the first sod for the highly anticipated project, which arose out of the Black Summer Bushfire grants.
Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee said the grants have been an aid across many parts of the Central West which were devastated by the fires.
"Across our region, communities united like never before in the face of that unprecedented threat, and extraordinary projects like this have sprung to life," Mr Gee said on Facebook.
"In July 2021 I announced more than $16.5 million in Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Grants with 15 projects across the region being funded - and this exciting project is one of them."
The complex will be the new home of the legendary Oberon Tigers Rugby League Football Club, and will include two rugby league fields, three netball courts, hockey facilities, a club house, seating and amenities, and a women's change room.
"It is important that Oberon makes this investment and continues to offer residents an exceptional quality of life," Mr Gee said on Facebook.
"This is a wonderful project for Oberon, and I congratulate all the parties who have been involved in making it happen."
Local Member for Bathurst Paul Toole also posted on Facebook, saying: "Sports is such an integral part of Australian culture, fostering a sense of community and comradery, and this facility will allow the residents of Oberon to enjoy participating in sport in their own backyard."
