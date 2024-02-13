Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Forget the Ashes, the Fish River clash is the real great cricketing rivalry

February 13 2024 - 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A POPULAR annual cricket clash between two of the villages in the Bathurst region will be held again this weekend - and it will be played under a "rather loose adaptation of a limited 20-overs cricket match".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.