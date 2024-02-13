Forget the Ashes, the Fish River clash is the real great cricketing rivalry

A POPULAR annual cricket clash between two of the villages in the Bathurst region will be held again this weekend - and it will be played under a "rather loose adaptation of a limited 20-overs cricket match".
The game between Tarana and O'Connell had an enforced hiatus due to rain in 2020 and COVID-19 in 2021 before returning in 2022, when Tarana won by a single run on the last ball.
Last year, the Fish River Cup was won by O'Connell during a day of hot cricket in hot conditions in front of a healthy crowd.
Tarana Cricket Club secretary Ian Bailey said this year's match will be held on Saturday, February 17 and admission will be free.
"The first game was played back in December 2018 at the back of the O'Connell Hotel," he said of the fixture's history.
"The venue was fine if you were over 60 and needed a motorised wheelchair to run between wickets.
"By 2021, the Tarana cricket ground, after undergoing extensive earthworks, had its first game played against O'Connell.
"The interesting aspect of this game, branded as village cricket, is the rather loose adaptation of a limited 20-overs cricket match.
"The important difference in this game is the rules are designed to allow everyone a bat.
"These rules have proved to be a winner with matches played against O'Connell, Hampton and Cudal and future games planned against Lindfield and Rockley-Perthville."
A 2022 Oberon Review article said cricket has been played in Tarana since at least 1881.
