Take a look at me now: Village showground gets $1 million boost

AN almost 100-year-old pavilion at a showground in the Bathurst region has been restored as part of a $1 million investment.
Rydal Showground's wool pavilion had fallen into disrepair and was no longer suitable to hold public events, according to Crown Lands.
It says the corrugated iron roof was in poor condition and the external timber had significant weather and termite damage.
As part of an investment by the NSW Government, the wool shed was rebuilt, getting a new compacted earth floor, corrugated iron roof and rough sawn timber posts to improve the pavilion's structural integrity.
The new facility will be used at showtime and for weddings, mountain bike club meetings, poultry displays and local events, and will also help Rydal attract more regional shows and gymkhanas, according to the government.
The work at Rydal came ahead of the village's show on February 3, which has kicked off the season in the Bathurst region.
Oberon Show will follow on February 10 and 11, then Sofala Show on February 25 and Blayney on March 2.
Royal Bathurst Show will be held from April 12 to 14 after an early May timeslot last year.
In terms of the work at Rydal, Crown Lands provided an $810,419 grant under its Showground Stimulus Funding Program to refurbish the wool pavilion.
In addition, the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund provided $240,083 for the construction of an accessible amenities block, which includes five female and four male bathrooms, an accessible shower and a baby change table.
Previously, visitors would have to travel 23 kilometres for the nearest accessible amenities.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole was there for the reopening of the pavilion.
"This upgrade has made such a positive contribution to the well-utilised Rydal Showground," he said.
"The land manager committee along with the Rydal Show Society do a fantastic job keeping these grounds in good nick and well used for the community.
"DSL Construction did a great job reinforcing the heritage structure and reinstating the old timber and roof and adding a rammed earth flooring just like the original would have had."
Mr Toole also made special mention of Ian Litchfield, who has voluntarily served as chief wool steward since 1960 and has dedicated much of his life to the betterment of the Rydal community.
"Ian has been a part of so many community groups, including here at Rydal Showground, since 1960. I thank him for his ongoing generosity and service to his community," Mr Toole said.
Rydal Showground Crown Land manager secretary Sarah Martin said, meanwhile, that visitors to the showground "will see that the new pavilion is not just a place to shear sheep, but a multifunctional venue that's at the heart of our community".
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said the refurbishment of the wool pavilion and construction of an accessible amenity block "will help Rydal host more community events, helping foster a strong and resilient community".
The investment at Rydal follows the recent $3.3 million refurbishment of pavilions and buildings at Bathurst Showground and the opening of the multi-million-dollar Central West Equestrian and Livestock Centre at Blayney Showground in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.