Immediate action is needed on the Abercrombie Road and this is why | Letter

I BELIEVE the main road between Oberon and Goulburn (Abercrombie Road) needs urgent work if further serious accidents are to be avoided.
There are three issues that need attention: inadequate signage on the Oberon descent into the river towards Bummaroo Ford, lack of communication when the water is over the new (but low) bridge over the Abercrombie River, and the Third World state of the road climbing out of the river towards Taralga.
Not all of these are the responsibility of Oberon Council but all do affect Oberon businesses and travellers.
There is an immediate necessity for signage and flashing lights at the top of the descent on the northern side of the Abercrombie River on the main road between Oberon and Taralga, approaching Bummaroo Ford, roughly 65 kilometres from Oberon.
There have been several frightful accidents on this piece of extremely steep road, including a fatality before Christmas.
The usual "Trucks use low gear" signs are inadequate: drivers new to this route are often unaware of the extreme gradient of the hill and the care that needs to be taken.
Flashing lights and more warning messages are vital.
Not as significantly, but still important, is the suggestion that more vivid signposting is needed, too, at the bottom of this section of road, facing towards Oberon, because the surface is relatively smooth and trucks often struggle to gain traction.
I hope that Oberon Council will take action to protect our truckies from further tragedy.
