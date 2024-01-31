'Everyone got involved': Summer Holiday Colour run a hit with Oberon kids

It was a day of fun, fitness and a glorious colourful mess for locals who participated in Oberon's Summer Colour Fun Run.
Participants took to Oberon Recreational Ground on Monday, January 15 for a free all age event held by by non-for-profit organisation Creative Community Concepts.
The day offered a range of activities, including arcade games and multiple sports as part of the summer school holiday event run by the organisation.
Creative Community Concept General Manager, Kyle Myers said the Colour Fun Run was well attended despite cold and wet conditions.
"It was typical Oberon weather, it was actually cold and wet. So that probably reduced the numbers a little bit," Myers said.
"We still had about 40 attendees. It was a pretty good turnout, considering how cold it was."
"Everyone there just really got involved and made made the most of it and had a really good day out."
Myers said two Oberon students, Shane McKinnon and Ebony Howard demonstrated the skills they learned at a two-day leadership camp they attended with the organisation.
"They came along on that Monday and help run the activities, were able to leave them on a station themselves, and then they helped with a color run as well," he said.
The next round of activities will commence from March 14 at 5pm at the Oberon Recreational Ground and run for four weeks.
"We're going to kick off the next lot of activities with another colour run, just to give people got the opportunity to come down and enjoy it. Hopefully, the weather's okay," Myers said.
"The next three weeks after that will be multi sports. We've heard athletics has died off a bit there, we'll incorporate athletics into one of those weeks."
Myers said the Creative Community Concepts Young Leaders Program will be running again this term, and he encourages youth to participate and learn valuable skills.
"We'll be on the hunt for new leaders to work in the communities and then we're going put through sporting accreditations like rugby league refereeing, basketball and others," he said.
