Oberon Reviewsport
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

'Everyone got involved': Summer Holiday Colour run a hit with Oberon kids

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
January 31 2024 - 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a day of fun, fitness and a glorious colourful mess for locals who participated in Oberon's Summer Colour Fun Run.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.