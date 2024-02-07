They say there is no time like show time, and in Oberon the annual Oberon Show is certainly a favourite across the region.
2023 was a huge success and the 2024 installment of the Oberon Show is guaranteed to be another fantastic weekend out for locals and visitors alike.
A jam-packed program awaits those who visit the Show and there promises to be something for everyone whether you are a show traditionalist or love something new and unique.
For more information, visit the Oberon Show Facebook page.
President's Message
As the Oberon Show President, I want to welcome you to the 2024 Oberon Show and I wanted to especially acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our many volunteers, our executive and committee who strive all year to bring about an event for one day, that we hope you will remember all year.
We had an incredible show in 2023, big numbers were recorded everywhere, in every section. It was the most successful show I can remember, that alone speaks volumes for the work of the committee and members, who volunteer their time to make the show successful. Welcome to our new stewards this year and good luck in your sections. I hope you enjoy our 124th Oberon Show.
I wanted to close with a vote of thanks, to our outgoing, longest serving membership coordinator, John Brotchie, a life member of the Show Society who has given many, many years of continuous service to this organisation. At our AGM he became the Oberon Show Society Patron and I would like to give him the honor of opening our 2024 show.
Glen Stewart, Oberon Show President
The 2024 Oberon Show is set to be a weekend full of fun and festivities, with a little healthy competition thrown in. Everyone young or old can take part in the activities and events on offer, or just spend the day walking around the showgrounds and taking it all in.
So grab that showbag, take a bite of your dagwood dog, and get ready for an amazing weekend.
Entertainment
Sideshow Alley is still one of the most popular places to be. Whether it is taking a spin in a dodgem car, trying to hold onto your lunch after a wild ride, or testing your skills to take home a prize, there is plenty of fun to be had.
There are plenty of entertainers to check out while you walk around including a Snake and Dinosaur Display, a Magic Show, and the crowd favourite fireworks display. This year will see an Open Mic Concert take place on Saturday and it is free to enter. All ages and abilities are welcome and there are cash prizes up for grabs.
Animals
There can't be an Oberon Show without animals, and 2024 has plenty of animal action in store. There will be plenty of horse events including showjumping and equestrian on offer, while the traditional cattle and sheep judging events are sure to be hotly contested by local schools and studs.
Those looking for a little more action should be sure to check out the yard dog trials and the dog high jump where are favourite four-legged friends try their best to show what they are made of.
If you want to get up close and cuddly with some furry friends, then the Animal Nursery is the place to visit where you can pet, play and feed some fantastic animals.
Competitions
Local shows have always been a place of competition trying to judge who has bred the best bull or who can cook the tastiest cakes. These competitions and more continue to take place at the Oberon Show with the animal sections including a range of animals including birds, cattle, sheep, and poultry.
The pavilion will be a busy place with the cooking sections guaranteed to be a close competition and sections such as photography, art, needlework, flowers, and Lego always bringing in a massive range of entries that are fantastic to view.
There is always hands on competitions and events across the duration of the show including the Woodchop, Chainsaw Racing, and Quick Shear competitions where you can watch and appreciate the skill involved.
The 124th Oberon Show will be held on Saturday, February 10 at the Oberon Showground, and tickets are now on sale through www.123tix.com.au. To find out more about what the 2024 Oberon Show has to offer, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/oberonshow.