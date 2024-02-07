Plenty of action and competition on offer Advertising Feature

There was a big crowd at Noah's Racing Pigs. File Picture

The 2024 Oberon Show is set to be a weekend full of fun and festivities, with a little healthy competition thrown in. Everyone young or old can take part in the activities and events on offer, or just spend the day walking around the showgrounds and taking it all in.

So grab that showbag, take a bite of your dagwood dog, and get ready for an amazing weekend.

2023 Whip Cracking winners Patrick Bird, Hugo Bird and Max Howard. Picture by Renee Howard

Entertainment

Sideshow Alley is still one of the most popular places to be. Whether it is taking a spin in a dodgem car, trying to hold onto your lunch after a wild ride, or testing your skills to take home a prize, there is plenty of fun to be had.

There are plenty of entertainers to check out while you walk around including a Snake and Dinosaur Display, a Magic Show, and the crowd favourite fireworks display. This year will see an Open Mic Concert take place on Saturday and it is free to enter. All ages and abilities are welcome and there are cash prizes up for grabs.

Animals



There can't be an Oberon Show without animals, and 2024 has plenty of animal action in store. There will be plenty of horse events including showjumping and equestrian on offer, while the traditional cattle and sheep judging events are sure to be hotly contested by local schools and studs.

Those looking for a little more action should be sure to check out the yard dog trials and the dog high jump where are favourite four-legged friends try their best to show what they are made of.

If you want to get up close and cuddly with some furry friends, then the Animal Nursery is the place to visit where you can pet, play and feed some fantastic animals.

Nothing quite says competition like the Woodchop at the Oberon Show . File Picture

Competitions



Local shows have always been a place of competition trying to judge who has bred the best bull or who can cook the tastiest cakes. These competitions and more continue to take place at the Oberon Show with the animal sections including a range of animals including birds, cattle, sheep, and poultry.

The pavilion will be a busy place with the cooking sections guaranteed to be a close competition and sections such as photography, art, needlework, flowers, and Lego always bringing in a massive range of entries that are fantastic to view.

There is always hands on competitions and events across the duration of the show including the Woodchop, Chainsaw Racing, and Quick Shear competitions where you can watch and appreciate the skill involved.