Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

UPDATE: Logging truck fire led to O'Connell Road closure

Updated January 22 2024 - 3:20pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The affected truck on the O'Connell Road. Picture from the RFS.
The affected truck on the O'Connell Road. Picture from the RFS.

NOON UPDATE

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.