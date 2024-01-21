Truck fire closes O'Connell Road in both directions, salvage operation in place

THE O'Connell Road is closed in both directions south of Bathurst after an earlier truck fire,
Live Traffic says the road is closed between Tarana Road and Ridge Road between Kelso and O'Connell and is expected to remain that way for most of the morning due to what is described as "an extensive vehicle salvage and clean-up operation".
Those travelling northbound from Oberon are being sent via Duckmaloi Road and then Jenolan Caves Road to the Great Western Highway.
Though this diversion is suitable for heavy vehicles, there is a width restriction in place of three metres.
This morning's incident on O'Connell Road started at 5am.
