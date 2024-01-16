Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Jail wings to close but Corrective Services NSW says no job losses

Updated January 16 2024 - 3:11pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SECTOR Two of Bathurst Correctional Centre has been earmarked for temporary closure as the government says inmate numbers across the state remain well down on pre-COVID levels.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.