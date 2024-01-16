Calling for more local on-call firefighters at Oberon Fire Station

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is calling for community-minded men and women to consider joining the on-call firefighter ranks at Oberon Fire Station.
On-call firefighters respond from home or work to fires and other emergencies. There are currently two vacancies for on-call firefighters at the Oberon station.
Captain Verhoeven urged residents from all walks of life to consider becoming an on-call firefighter.
"Your local fire station relies on people in the community to put their hand up to become firefighters - without that support, regional fire stations cannot survive," he said.
On-call firefighters balance work and family commitments to respond to fires and other emergencies on a part-time basis.
Captain Verhoeven said training includes advanced first aid, heavy vehicle driving, and how to deal with emergencies such as fires, road accidents and hazardous material spills.
Firefighters also educate the community on fire safety and prevention.
"Being an on-call firefighter does not mean that you have to be available every minute of every day," he said.
"Sharing availability with other on-call firefighters can reduce any potential impact on work and private life."
FRNSW Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said on-call firefighters played a critical role in the delivery of fire and emergency services across regional and rural NSW.
"You don't need to be superman or superwoman to be a firefighter - we want people who are reliable and keen to help others, especially local residents who are available to respond to emergencies during the day," he said.
"If you're a local employer, think about encouraging your staff to become firefighters. Not only will you be helping the community, but your staff will be trained in a whole range of skills."
For more information on becoming an on-call firefighter at Oberon, contact the FRNSW Regional West 2 Zone Office on 02 6339 8500, Dayna Hynes - Recruitment Officer RW2 on 0437 720 013 or visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au.
