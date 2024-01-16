Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Calling for more local on-call firefighters at Oberon Fire Station

January 16 2024 - 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is calling for community-minded men and women to consider joining the on-call firefighter ranks at Oberon Fire Station.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.