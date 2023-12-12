Robyn Stapleton wins Division 1 of the NSW Golf Medal

The big news in the world of women's golf around Oberon this week is that Robyn Stapleton won Division One of the State Finals of the NSW Golf Medal.
The match was played at the Greg Norman designed Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club at Colebee in Western Sydney on Wednesday, December 6.
"Representing Blue Mountains and Oberon in the State Final Medal Round was great. I would like to thank Golf NSW and Stonecutters Golf Course. I had a wonderful time and had some lovely ladies to play with on the day," she said.
"Stonecutters can be quite tricky, lots of bunkers and water which I avoided (mostly). I was very pleased (more than) with my final score and to win Division 1 and Gold Medal was definitely a highlight for 2023."
Glennie McGrath from Oberon played in Division Three. Both ladies were representing the Blue Mountains District Ladies Golf Association.
In other golf news, on November 29 we held our yearly playoff of Monthly Medal winners for the year and congratulations go to Robyn Slattery who came in the winner. Robyn also won the Stroke event with a very nice 69 nett with Sue Webb second and Robyn Stapleton third on a countback from Katie Graham.
December 6 was our usual Monthly Medal round, kindly sponsored by Bowyer and Livermore. The winner on the day was Katie Graham with Sue Webb second and Wilma Artery third. The Putting was won by Stella McGrath with 31 putts.
The remainder of the year will be a Par event on December 20 and a Stableford event on the 27th.
2024 will start off on January 3 with the Monthly Medal, followed on the 10th by an18 hole Stableford event. The 17th will be an 18 hole 4 Person Mixed Ambrose (please bring a friend) and to top off the month, the 24th is a Stableford event.
I would like the thank Bowyer and for sponsoring our Monthly Medal rounds during the year, Oberon Lifestyle Properties for sponsoring our Pennant events and Elders Emms Mooney for our Open Day.
Last, but not least, I would like to thank the Oberon Review for publishing our weekly news.
l trust every one will have a happy and safe Christmas and New Year.
