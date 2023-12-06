A brief history of Oberon: locals celebrate pioneers with Treasures Wall

Oberon locals gathered to celebrate pioneers of the area and the legendary work of Mick Joffe when the Oberon Treasures were officially set in stone at Oberon Common.
On Saturday November 18, Oberon Council finished efforts to recreate the caricatures of Joffe with steel etchings on a purpose-built rock wall.
The Treasures capture the stories of 40 pivotal figures in Oberon's history, through interviews Joffe conducted in the 1990s with Oberon's then-oldest residents.
Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam officiated the proceedings, and welcomed those who had travelled from near and far to join the community on the day.
The only surviving member of the Oberon Treasures, Mrs Val Lhuede, celebrated her 100th birthday this year and was unable to make the trip due to her health. She sent her apologies, and her family attended the celebrations.
Councillor Helen Hayden said: "I hope everyone takes time to visit our beautiful Oberon Common and view the Treasures wall and read all the stories.
"It really is a fantastic memorial to those who contributed so much to our district and our lives."
Joffe has drawn thousands of characters in his lifetime, with his works capturing stories ranging from shearers and miners to artists and explorers.
His original Oberon Treasures caricatures were on display at Oberon Council and then the Bob Hooper Centre for many years, and are currently housed in a climate-controlled environment at the Bathurst Regional Repository to protect them into the future.
The Oberon Treasures are: Sister Marie Therese Slattery, Monty Cotton, Tom O'Connell, Bert Hogan, John McCusker, Lloyd Whalan, Allan Adams, Beatie Wilcox, Chick Tosic, Elvie Nunan, Mick O'Connell, Hilda Evans, Ida Harvey, Bessie Stillwell, Vic Ebberton, Ted Richards, Herb Cunynghame, Keith Press, Joe Artery, Claude Brien, Ray Cunynghame, Hugh O'Donnell, Noel Harvey, Frank Fawcett, Stella and Ted Cranfield, Malcolm Watson, Hubert McKinnon, Hilton Ryan, Ron Hanrahan, Max and Rita Hanrahan, Bob Webb, Leath Johnston, Max Steel, Hank and Nellie Melchers, Colin Whalan, Jane Cosgrove, Thelma Young, Horace McKinnon, Dr. Lance Robey and Val Lhuede.
