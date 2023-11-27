Hard work pays off: students cooking, drumming, and enjoying Term 4

Oberon Public School
At Oberon Public School last week, 3/4S class whipped up some mouthwatering pastries that left their taste buds tingling. Students dived into the baking world and created a variety of different flavoured pastries. After allowing them to cool, students couldn't resist sinking their teeth into these marvellous creations.
St Joseph's Catholic School
It has been an amazing start to Term 4 at St Joseph's. Year 3 enjoyed many experiences including their excursion to the Blue Mountains, jump rope 4 heart skipping, sport rotations, Musica Viva and African Drumming. Those in the class have all really enjoyed each experience.
Speaking of experiences; last Friday the class all enjoyed their exciting workshop, learning the art of African Drumming. The rhythmic sounds of the Djembes could be heard around the school as all students immersed themselves in the drumming experience. The class thanked Rob, their drumming leader, for sharing his amazing talent with them.
As students and teachers prepare to finish the school year, St Joseph's have been spending some time preparing for their school concert 'Just an Hour'. All students have shown commitment to their roles and have created an engaging play that the school is looking forward to showing off.
