Oberon Public School
Oberon Public School 3/4W class have been busy bees this term. Using flowers as inspiration, they have been studying the fine art that is poetry. Students have explored the natural beauty and vibrant colours of a variety of plants and have created their own exciting and original poems stimulated by what they have seen. Students have also created a few bright and fun artworks to go alongside of our wonderful poems.
In 1/2G, students are mastering the art of reading and writing in Braille, the tactile writing system used by individuals with visual impairments. Students are developing both a valuable skill and a deep sense of empathy for those with different abilities.
Oberon High School
Wednesday 25th October was the completion of a unit where students worked in groups to design and build a Billy Cart which would be raced in a time trial event at the Oberon common. Students also had to think about the presentation and theme for their cart as well as dressing up and performing as part of the competition. The Technology Mandatory classes in Year 8 set up the race rules, track features of the event and managed the presentation on the day.
Overall Champions: 'Face Your Demons' were Beau Ryan, Caleb Fitzpatrick, Angus Armstrong and Max Meredith.
Best Presented Award: 'Ghostbusters' were Regan Shaw, Brittany Redman, Claire McKinnon and Libby Taylor.
The DPI has been working with a small group of schools to develop signage to promote awareness of farm biosecurity. Oberon High School has been selected to pilot these signs.
Students from Stage 5 Agriculture learned about the topic, and how it related to their everyday farm interactions, both at school and on other farms. They helped decide where the best locations for the signs would be.
Biosecurity practices aim to reduce the chance of pests, diseases and weeds being spread.
St Joseph's Catholic School
Kindergarten has had a busy start to Term 4! We had a great first day with Miss Stapleton in the library on Monday while Mrs Beale had Pre-K. We are looking forward to doing this each week. In our class we have begun learning how to log on and use our Chromebooks! This is very exciting! We have also been enjoying learning how to skip with skipping ropes during Huff and Puff for Jump Rope for Heart, using the geoboards and chalk drawings to explore 2D shapes in maths and starting preparations for our end of year Christmas item. It is shaping up to be a busy term of fun and learning!
Friday 27th October celebrated World Teachers' Day. I take this opportunity to thank our teachers at St Joseph's. I feel blessed every day to work alongside a group of energetic and passionate teachers who demonstrate their dedication to Jesus' mission and the learning and development of your children each and every day. Despite all that technology can offer, the personal relationship between the teacher and student is vital to learning.
