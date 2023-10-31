Kindergarten has had a busy start to Term 4! We had a great first day with Miss Stapleton in the library on Monday while Mrs Beale had Pre-K. We are looking forward to doing this each week. In our class we have begun learning how to log on and use our Chromebooks! This is very exciting! We have also been enjoying learning how to skip with skipping ropes during Huff and Puff for Jump Rope for Heart, using the geoboards and chalk drawings to explore 2D shapes in maths and starting preparations for our end of year Christmas item. It is shaping up to be a busy term of fun and learning!