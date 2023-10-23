Smaller local councils always have a variety of things to discuss at their meetings, and the October 17 meeting of Oberon Council demonstrated this well- with some big and small issues being debated.
The meetings start with an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions of Councillors or to make statements, and this month it was the turn of Vicki Walsh from The Laundry Pad to raise yet again the quality of the water supplied to her business.
A year ago The Laundry Pad was in danger of losing corporate customers such as accommodation venues because the poor water was staining the washing. Walsh has temporarily closed The Laundry Pad until a permanent fix can be found.
In October 2022, Walsh told the Oberon Review: "I'm the second largest water user in Oberon after the Borg factory and if I can't provide sparkling white linen to accommodation venues I risk losing long time customers to laundries in other towns. Every time I get told that the problem is fixed it isn't. Also, I have to close completely on days when the pipes in town are being flushed."
Councillor McKecknie proposed a three-part motion to investigate the ongoing water quality issues, engage an independent body to conduct the investigation and recommend remedial action and to pay for this through the existing Water Fund. The motion was carried unanimously so maybe there will be a solution found soon for this ongoing and damaging situation.
There have been complaints about a Golden Elm tree in Carrington Avenue. The tree's roots have been damaging sewer pipes and leaves from the tree can block gutters.
It seems that the tree affects two properties, with one property owner wanting it removed and the other wanting it to stay.
As the tree is on Council land the differences between neighbours is something that can only be settled by Council.
Reports from two independent arborists said that the tree, while needing some attention, is quite healthy and does not need to be removed.
The motion before Council was to retain the tree, continue to monitor root intrusion into the sewer lines, determine the extent of any damage to the pipes and to consider long-term modifications to the pipes to limit damage in the future. The motion was carried.
Council had to go back on proposed increases in charges to dump things at the tip, but now some more accurate figures are available to support changes.
Three classes of rubbish were found to be costing Council far more to dispose of than the fees collected. These were tyres, mattresses and lounges. As examples, the cost of disposing of mattresses averaged $78 per mattress with the gate fee being $20, and the cost of disposal of tyres was $9.98 each against $7.50 collected.
Council is also facing a ban on putting green waste into landfill in a few years' time, so there will be increased costs associated with that.
The motion to raise the fees after an appropriate period of community information and discussion was passed unanimously.
One piece of good news is that the upgrading of Lowes Mount Road is proceeding, with only a few kilometres of the road between Oberon and Mutton Falls left to be done.
The final piece of the puzzle will be repairing the damaged surface outside the Borg factory.
Recordings of council meetings are available on the Council web site and printed minutes become available on the day of the next ordinary meeting on the third Tuesday of the following month.
The recording of the October 17 meeting can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zsuAtlHxy4
