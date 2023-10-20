Last year's Artisans' Market at O'Connell was a great success and that success will be repeated on November 5 this year at St Thomas's Church.
The market features works by artists and artisans from around O'Connell and Oberon and is a showcase for the artistic talent that's hidden away in the area. This is in addition to the musical talent that gets displayed at events like the Fish River Festival. For a couple of small towns (one really only a village) it's remarkable how much there is that maybe the wider world doesn't know about. (The 2023 Fish River Festival will be held on December 10. Artists and venue will be announced closer to the date.)
Market organiser Sheri Browne is very excited about this year's event. "Last year we were just in the church itself, but this year we have at least 32 artists displaying their work and it will be spread out over the church building, the church hall and the surrounding grounds," she said.
"I'm always amazed at how much artistic talent seems to come from nowhere around here whenever there's an opportunity to show their works to the world. O'Connell might be a tiny place but it's an exciting place to live."
Browne is also enthusiastic about the reopening of the O'Connell Hotel. "It's brought life back into the town. With the hotel and the coming recreation ground O'Connell will be booming again."
The O'Connell Artisans Market will be at St Thomas's Church in Beaconsfield Road between 9:30 and 4:30 on Sunday, November 5.
