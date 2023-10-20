The market features works by artists and artisans from around O'Connell and Oberon and is a showcase for the artistic talent that's hidden away in the area. This is in addition to the musical talent that gets displayed at events like the Fish River Festival. For a couple of small towns (one really only a village) it's remarkable how much there is that maybe the wider world doesn't know about. (The 2023 Fish River Festival will be held on December 10. Artists and venue will be announced closer to the date.)