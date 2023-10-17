The role of Google Ads in your digital marketing strategy

If businesses want people to be less annoyed by ads they should re-evaluate everything they know about advertising and adopt more ethical approaches. Picture Shutterstock

This might not come as a shocker to entrepreneurs, but people hate ads.

Studies left and right reveal that the majority of consumers, if not nearly all, despise ads because of how annoying or disruptive they can be. Among the most despised are pop-up ads, ad breaks in YouTube videos, and banner ads on web pages. It's gotten to the point that the demand for ad-blocking software has been increasing over the past decade.

Given this negative perception, is advertising finally seeing its way out? Not really.

Whether physical or digital, advertising remains a practical marketing method, with businesses big and small pouring millions into their campaigns. Case in point: In the US, the Super Bowl season is a field day for advertisers, with Amazon's 'Mind Reader' two-minute TV ad being the most expensive so far at USD$26 million (AUD$38.3 million).

The same can be said for Google Ads, considering most interactions on the internet begin with a quick search on Google. These ads, while marked 'Sponsored,' appear on top of search results regardless of the page sitting on the top spot. Google Ads receives more than 240 million visitors monthly and return up to USD$8 (AUD$11.8) for every dollar spent.

Regardless, if your business runs or plans to run Google Ads, the least it can do is make the ads less problematic. Here's how Google Ads play a role in a digital marketing strategy and ways to maximise their benefits.

Google Ads at a glance



Known as Google AdWords until 2018, Google Ads is an advertising service that operates on a pay-per-click (PPC) business model. In other words, the advertiser pays Google Ads an amount based on the former's set ad spend every time a user clicks on their ad.

The PPC model may sound business-unfriendly, but it was the more successful model during Google Ads' first few years. It only took the service two years to shift its model to PPC from pay-per-thousand impressions. On top of that, assuming the business knows what it's doing, the ad spend will have returned the investment hundredfold if the click results in a sale.

However, in adopting the model, Google Ads also introduced two favouring conditions: higher bids and relevance. Ads with a higher bid on keywords and more relevant content on them will be in a better position on search results. Because of this, it managed to outperform its rivals, like Overture (now called Yahoo! Native), which used the PPC model before it.

Google Ads revenue accounts for over a quarter of total global ad-selling revenue. Despite other platforms like Facebook threatening to overtake it, Google Ads remains a favourite among many businesses and organisations. It's also sensible for digital marketing companies such as Pursuit Digital, founded by Aaron Gray, and others to offer Google Ads-based services.

Paid vs. organic

To understand Google Ads' role in digital marketing, it's important to grasp its purpose relative to its counterpart, organic marketing. By 'organic,' it means promoting a brand by means other than paying your way to an ad space. Some typical examples include content creation and search engine optimisation (SEO), both of which can be done free of charge.

Organic content appeals to people more because it reads more natural. Instead of paying to run an online ad, this type of content relies on sheer hard work to rank in search. Additionally, it's easier to determine a brand's authority and reliability in a niche with organic marketing methods.

But as appealing as it sounds, businesses are aware that organic marketing can only take them so far. The internet right now is saturated with endless content, and ranking favourably for specific queries has become more challenging. Relying on organic methods alone is the slowest route to success - and a slow pace can cost a business dearly.

And yet, paid marketing doesn't exist to replace organic marketing. Removing organic marketing now will only leave ads, and people will struggle to know whom to trust. Why work hard making useful content when businesses can simply pay their way to renown?

The consequences are equally dire if paid marketing goes away. Competition drives innovation; without brands besting one another, every aspect of daily life will stagnate. Ads are the medium in which they tell consumers that a better way of doing things always exists.

Instead of seeing it as two separate coins, it's better for executives and professionals to see paid and organic marketing as two sides of the same coin. Create content using organic methods and promote it using paid measures - in this case, Google Ads. In a way, sponsored but organically created content may help dispel misconceptions about paid content being blatant self-promotion.

Ad Rank: the principal factor

It's safe to think of optimising for Google Ads as SEO for paid ads. Ads jostle for the coveted top position on search results the same way pages do. The only difference is that the stakes are higher for ranking ads.

For one, unlike organic search results, sponsored results occupy a smaller real estate, depending on the search query. In many queries, Google may only show one or two ads; in some instances, ads may constitute half of the first batch of results. If your ad doesn't show among the first batch, there's no second or third batch for it to show.

Even if it does show alongside subsequent results, know that the first batch of results receives the majority of clicks. Because the top result receives an average of less than 30 per cent of clicks, ads are in an enviable position. Those that appear beyond the first batch will get much less, if any at all.

Google weighs an ad's likelihood of appearing on queries with a value known as Ad Rank. Most marketing experts agree that Ad Rank is calculated by multiplying the ad's maximum cost-per-click (CPC) bid with its Quality Score (QS). The latter is calculated separately by getting the sum of three values: expected click-through rate, ad relevance, and landing page experience.

Below average scores a zero for all values.

Average scores a 1 for ad relevance and 1.75 for the rest.

Above average scores a 2 for ad relevance and 3.5 for the rest.

The total is the sum of all three values plus one and rounded off.

The maximum possible total score is 10 points.

The QS calculation is rather quirky. An ad that scores below average on ad relevance but above average on the other two can outperform an ad that scores average across the board.

The maximum CPC bid, on the other hand, is based on a business's gamble. The higher the bid, the higher the Ad Rank, but it won't necessarily lead to higher sales. You can definitely outbid others for keywords, but the bid may not be worth the disappointing, if not dismal, sales figures. You should only increase the bid for ads with the highest conversion rates.

While Ad Rank is the principal factor in Google Ads, it's by no means the only factor. Google also takes the user's location and search intent, the ad copy's title tag and meta description, and the match type into account. Naturally, an ad targeting Australian customers won't appear to a user outside Australia.

Making ads lovable

Given the apprehensive sentiments that most people have toward paid content, businesses should review their marketing campaigns and strategies. Ad fatigue is a thing, seeing the same ad across platforms over and over to the point that people want the ad to leave them alone. That ad is past its high watermark, meaning it's time to refresh it, rotate it out, or come up with something new.

For Google Ads, ranking for more keywords doesn't always amount to a successful campaign. Most marketers swear by 30 keywords per ad as the maximum (though this is a rule of thumb), but a campaign can achieve success with less than 20. This is good because the last thing you need is too many keywords fighting over your limited CPC budget.



It isn't enough to settle for a dozen or so keywords - you'd want a dozen or so quality keywords. Specifically, you'd want to aim for long-tail keywords, highly specific queries that don't have as much search volume as generic ones but that make up most searches. Competition is typically low for these keywords, so making the most out of them is a good idea.

As for the ad content, whether you refresh the old one or create a new one, it should maintain its unique selling proposition. Be it traditional or Google Ads, your ad copy's still offering a better solution than the competition. Be witty with the copy if you have to, but make sure it offers value to the consumer. Don't forget to place the keywords in the title tag and meta description.

Finally, target new potential leads as much as possible with each new ad introduced. Respect the old audience's wishes if they opt out of seeing your ads, but use that feedback to improve on successive ad copies. Changing target audiences isn't unusual in running Google Ads campaigns.

Conclusion

It's highly unlikely that people's disdain for ads will go away anytime soon. Still, advertising is indispensable not just for businesses but also society at large. It's the most practical medium for promoting things that can better consumers' lives. Google Ads is the latest manifestation of advertising, expanding a brand's reach in the digital space.