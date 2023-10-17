The second running of the Oberon Bull Futurity on October 14 was an outstanding success, with 130 bulls entered on the day. This was the highest number ever at a Bucking Bulls Australia event, and 80 of those bulls proved too good for any of the riders. This year the day was sponsored by Australian Performance Boxes, who make containers for the backs of 4x4s.
Light rain and strong, cold winds early in the morning caused some concern, but the weather was perfect by the time the action started. Nobody was looking forward to a repeat of the 2022 weather which caused at least one postponement of the entire event and made things a bit wet and miserable on the day.
Held at the Oberton Showground, there was a full day and night of entertainment.
Events in the ring started with "dummy" rides. This is a part of training bulls to buck and involves letting them out of the chute with a weight on their back and the bulls then trying to throw the load off. A couple of bulls became impatient and managed to jump the wall into the ring before anyone was ready for them, but as they are young and inexperienced their impetuosity could be forgiven.
The next part of the show was the real thing - men in wide brimmed hats trying to stay on the backs of bulls determined to throw them off. With 80 bulls winning there were many dislodged hats and dusty shirts. There was no stopping Jack Brodrick, though, who took out first, third and fifth and won $6,000 on the way.
Jack Rowlandson from Oberon Rodeo Association couldn't have been more pleased with the way the day went.
"We don't know the final number yet but bit looks like about 2,300 people came. This was well up on the 1,500 last year so we've nothing to complain about," he said.
"Like the rest of the Oberon riders I didn't have a real good day in the ring, but you can't always be a winner."
When asked about the bulls escaping from the chutes Jack said "It's because they are still learning, but it doesn't happen often. Our equipment is getting old and we hope to replace some of it soon and that will help to prevent any escapes."
The show wasn't just about riders being thrown off bulls. There were places selling boots and other clothing. Food was available, including the rather strange looking but delicious spiral fried potatoes and the bar was doing great trade providing the necessary refreshments for a Saturday afternoon and night out.
After the bull riding there was a concert featuring Mickey Pye, Tori Darke, James Van Cooper and Jack Garland. The country music went down well with the wide hat wearers in the audience. The performers had been interviewed during the afternoon by Rick Nash as part of his regular Saturday program on 2MCE, letting listeners across Bathurst and Orange (and anywhere else with an Internet connection) know that the Futurity was on and it was on in Oberon.
A fireworks display ended the night, signalling that it was time to go home, shower off the dust, worry about sunburn and start planning to come again next year, and to the Oberon Rodeo in February as well.
