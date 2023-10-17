Oberon Review
the 2023 Oberon Bull Futurity set new records

PB
By Peter Bowditch
October 17 2023 - 4:10pm
Yee Ha! Photo supplied
The second running of the Oberon Bull Futurity on October 14 was an outstanding success, with 130 bulls entered on the day. This was the highest number ever at a Bucking Bulls Australia event, and 80 of those bulls proved too good for any of the riders. This year the day was sponsored by Australian Performance Boxes, who make containers for the backs of 4x4s.

Local News

