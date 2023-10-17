Oberon Review
An Eagle on the 3rd helped Steve Ellery to a win on the day

By Ian Fowler
October 17 2023 - 3:38pm
A rare Eagle 2 on the par 4 3rd hole for Steve Ellery helped him to a win in B grade on Saturday, October 14. Steve had 41 points to win on a count back from Oberon's greenskeeper Bill Higgins and Matt Foran was three points back with 38 points for third place.

