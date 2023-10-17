A rare Eagle 2 on the par 4 3rd hole for Steve Ellery helped him to a win in B grade on Saturday, October 14. Steve had 41 points to win on a count back from Oberon's greenskeeper Bill Higgins and Matt Foran was three points back with 38 points for third place.
In A grade, Oberon Golf Club staff also featured with new General Manager Daryl Kelly winning with 39 points from Ian Fowler in second place with 38 points. Anthony Borton had 35 points to edge out Barry Lang on a count back for third place.
Nearest the pin winners were Bill Higgins on the 1st, Daryl Kelly on the 7th, Blake Miller on the 9th and Irene Bishop on the 17th.
Ball winners this week were - Matt Faron, Irene Bishop, Anthony Borton and Barry Lang.
