The EIS for this proposal is currently on display at the NSW government Planning Portal, but only until November 6, so if you want to have a say about this you need to be quick. The EIS is 387 pages long and there is no way to summarise it properly, so allow plenty of time to become familiar with what is planned. As there are many pages of associated documentation, anyone making a submission needs to check to see if their concern has been addressed in either the EIS or related papers.