As well as the cultural activities there was much more to see and do. There was a free sausage sizzle, face painting for kids, information from council and government and art works for sale. The artist who calls himself "Lyle - Son of Dolly Amatto" had many of his dot paintings on display and was even creating works during the morning. Some of Lyle's work was displayed at the recent NAIDOC Art Exhibition in the Community Centre.