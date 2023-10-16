The first ever NAIDOC Day celebrations drew a crowd to Oberon Common on Saturday, October 7.
Auntie Sharon Riley welcomed everyone to Country, and then Jordan Boney conducted a smoking ceremony.
This was followed by a dance performed by the Aboriginal Dance Group from Oberon High School. As the purpose of the day was to bring indigenous culture to a wider audience and to overcome differences, this invitation to participate was important.
Another example of bridging cultures was introducing kids to ochre. The youngsters enthusiastically mixed ochre and water to create their own art works on a footpath, with many of them also applying the mixture to their faces.
This was the first of these days for Oberon, but Jordan Boney hopes there will be many more.
"The day has been a great success and we can only build from here," he said.
"This will get bigger and better in future years and we hope to make it an annual event. It's great to see so many people here from all around town."
As well as the cultural activities there was much more to see and do. There was a free sausage sizzle, face painting for kids, information from council and government and art works for sale. The artist who calls himself "Lyle - Son of Dolly Amatto" had many of his dot paintings on display and was even creating works during the morning. Some of Lyle's work was displayed at the recent NAIDOC Art Exhibition in the Community Centre.
The success of the day and the community spirit that was obvious will hopefully lead to more of these events in the future. The Oberon region has a significant indigenous population (and history) and the more interaction and understanding that can happen across the community the better it will be for everyone.
