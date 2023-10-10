Anyone with even a passing interest in motor sport or anyone who pays the slightest attention to the sports pages in the paper or reports on the news must be aware that Bathurst was on again last weekend.
This year's Repco 1000 was the 60th running of the "Great Race" and a lot has changed over those decades. The changes haven't just been to the types of cars racing and the facilities at the circuit, but the size of the crowd that comes along on race day.
One thing that hasn't changed is the presence of camping at the circuit. Because the event has always run over several days, officials and spectators have been traditional campers. The facilities for campers have changed enormously, but the principle of getting there early to find the best spots hasn't changed. If you want to camp in a group with your mates you need to get there even earlier to mark out your territory.
One Oberon resident who does just this is Stephen Gear, who was at Mt Panorama in the week before the race in a temporary village dedicated to all things Ford. The group occupied seven official camping sites and was surrounded by flags that left the manufacturer loyalty in no doubt. "I used to come with my dad, and I haven't missed a race ever since," he said. "October wouldn't be the same without the trip to Bathurst, and it's so close to Oberon."
Stephen has been going to the race since 1971, both with his family and now with a groups of Ford fans. He has always been a fan of the make, and in 1980 donated the last $20 he had in his wallet to get Dick Johnson back into the game after the famous rock on the road incident.
It's only fitting that the Johnson team brought along a couple of cars that have been associated with Dick over the years to show the village residents. As a team owner he might not still be driving but his contribution to and presence in the sport can't be ignored.
Stephen and his mates were obviously hoping for a Mustang victory this year. "The Mustangs haven't been having the best of years with the new regulations and cars," he said, "but we always hope for the Ford drivers to pull something out of the hat." Unfortunately, second place was as good as it got for Ford fans. Although it's not the same as when Johnson was racing (and crashing) the famous Green Stuf it's still motor racing and it's still Ford versus GM.
The photo below shows what camping was like in 1973, fifty years ago. It was primitive and there always seemed to too many double adaptors plugged into the scarce power outlets, but it was fun and the fun part hasn't changed.
By the way, Dick Johnson came fifth in the 1973 race, the first to be run over 1000 kilometres. I wonder if the 2023 Ford village enthusiasts would like to know that he was driving for the enemy in that race, sharing a Holden Torana GTR XU-1 with Bob Forbes
