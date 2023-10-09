It's been two years but it was worth the wait. The O'Connell Hotel is open again.
Byram and Deborah Johnston, who took over the Tarana Hotel late last year, couldn't be more thrilled at opening the doors at O'Connell. "It's been tough and challenging, but we're finally here," Deborah said. "Unlike some country pub 'renovations', we've made sure that the spirit and feel of the hotel hasn't changed. It's the same pub that has been here forever. It's the pub the locals love."
Byram Johnston was just as excited. "It's great to see the crowd that have turned up for the opening. They've been waiting for too long for this," he said
One thing that has changed from before is that there are no poker machines, with the room that they sat in now a small lounge area. "I think I got four licences for pokies when I bought the pub, but I have no idea where the machines are. I don't care and I don't really want to know. They won't be back," Byram said.
Running the hotel is a family affair, with son Nathan Johnston handling some of the technical aspects of management. On the day that the place reopened he was trying to make sure that the big screen television would be working to show the Repco 1000 from Bathurst two days later. A check at lunch time on the day showed that he had managed to get things right.
But did the locals appreciate the pub's reopening? The official opening was at 3pm on Friday, October 6, and anyone arriving even a second later than that had to look around for somewhere to park the car. The bar had queues for drinks and the tables in the bar and beer garden were almost fully occupied. And that was at opening time. Reports came in saying that the pub was still packed hours later. Nobody could think that this wasn't an important event for everyone in town or the surrounding area.
The O'Connell Hotel is effectively the focus for the town. There's not much else in O'Connell except a coffee shop, a school and a couple of churches. The hotel can now return to its position as the town's meeting place, social hub, gossip factory and "place to be". And it's the perfect place to stop for a beer or a meal on the way back from Bathurst.
Speaking of meals, The Johnstons have brought Mel Clear from Tarana to oversee the kitchen. She was too busy to talk to anyone, and the demand for food can be seen by the fact that anyone ordering a chicken schnitzel or parmi after about 12:30 on Sunday missed out (if they could even find a table to sit at), and the staff were kept very busy carrying meals and clearing tables. The lack of a parmi wasn't too disappointing, because other menu items provided excellent alternatives.
The place was just as full on the Sunday as it had been at the opening on Friday afternoon, so the Friday crowd weren't just there out of curiosity.
As Byram Johnston said, O'Connell has waited too long to have its pub back and everyone hopes that it will be around for a long time yet.
