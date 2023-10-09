Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Doors open again at the O'Connell Hotel

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated October 10 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been two years but it was worth the wait. The O'Connell Hotel is open again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.