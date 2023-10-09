But did the locals appreciate the pub's reopening? The official opening was at 3pm on Friday, October 6, and anyone arriving even a second later than that had to look around for somewhere to park the car. The bar had queues for drinks and the tables in the bar and beer garden were almost fully occupied. And that was at opening time. Reports came in saying that the pub was still packed hours later. Nobody could think that this wasn't an important event for everyone in town or the surrounding area.